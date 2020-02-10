WATCH: Country will be in 'serious trouble' if government talks fail, warns former Longford county councillor

Former Longford County Councillor Luie McEntire has cast doubt on the likelihood of Fianna Fáil going into government with Sinn Féin.

Cllr Luie McEntire issued the warning as counting continued to decide the three final seats in the Longford/Westmeath constituency this evening.

"It's not for me to say, but I don't know how Micheal Martin and his team will be able to work with them (Sinn Féin)," he said.

"I hope it will be in the benefit of this country because if it isn't we will be in serious trouble."