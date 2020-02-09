WATCH| 'Fine Gael waited too long for this election'

Former Longford/Westmeath TD James Bannon has questioned the timing of the general election, saying he feels Fine Gael could have timed it better.

Speaking to Ms Sheila Reilly of the Longford Leader, Bannon noted the count will be 'quite interesting'.

He said: "We know where the first, second and third seats are going.

"It will be an interesting fight to the end."

When asked where the potential third seat would go, Mr Bannon said he feels Joe Flaherty is in 'pole position', with Burke, Carrigy and Boxer Moran to battle it out for the fourth and final seat.

"Joe Flaherty looks in pole position to take that third seat and the fourth seat, will be between Micheál Carrigy, Peter Burke and the Boxer.

"It will all depend on where Boxer's transfers go, to see who will take that seat."

Mr Bannon noted it has been a poor performance on a whole for Fine Gael and feels the party let themselves down in terms of the timing of the election.

"It has been a poor day for both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil." he admitted.

"I think and I was always of the opinion, that Fine Gael waited too long for this election.

"I think if the election was held before or after the local election, it would be a different story for Fine Gael here today." he continued.

SEE HERE: For full extensive coverage of GE2020