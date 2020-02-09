WATCH| Sinn Féin's Sorca Clarke delight at inevitable election

'The people have spoken' - that was the message from Sinn Fein candidate for Longford/Westmeath, Sorca Clarke, who according to final tallies is odds on favourite to claim the first seat in the constituency.

Tallies show Ms Clarke has gained in excess of 11,500 first preference votes, coming in just ahead of Fianna Fáil's Robert Troy who had just over 9,000 votes.

When speaking to the Leader, Ms Clarke vowed to work for the people of Longford Westmeath and says her door will always be open for her constituents.

She refuted talk of a Westmeath Longford divide In light of her strong showing in both sides of the constituency and says Sinn Féin are open to negotiating with any and all parties and will not close the door on anyone.