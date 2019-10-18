WATCH | Backstage Theatre gears up for Playmaking at Longford's Aisling Arts Festival

The Aisling Children's Arts Festival kicks off this weekend and at the Backstage Theatre, talented young writers between the ages of nine and 12 are gearing up for Playmaking.

Over the summer months, the children have been working with Artist in Residence at Backstage, Maisie Lee, to create short plays that will be performed by professional actors with a professional set, lighting, costume and sound design at the Backstage Theatre.

Ten very special plays by children from Longford and Roscommon will take to the stage on Saturday October 26 as the imaginations of the children come to life.

Playmaking is kindly supported by Creative Ireland Longford and Longford Arts Office.

For more information, see www.backstage.ie.

Aisling Children's Arts Festival: The Ardagh artist behind this year’s colourful poster