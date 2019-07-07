WATCH| Day Four of the Longford Summer Fesitval

It’s day four of the Longford Summer Festival and following some stellar performances from top acts such as Clíona Hagan and Ryan Sheridan, the attention switched to the duo lined up for the night ahead.

First up was Goats Don’t Shave, followed by the headliner of the night who was returning for a third year in a row, Jake Carter.

After tonight there is now a break in the festival action, before it returns on Wednesday, July 10, with everyone's favourite Aslan, on Ballymahon Street from 7pm to 11pm.

The festival goes country again on Thursday, July 11, with Mike Denver whilst Friday, July 12, will see firm favourites Bagatelle rocking Ballymahon Street.

The big night of the festival will be Saturday, July 13, and it's back on Main Street for the brilliant, The Stunning and rising Irish band, State Lights, which features Granard's Joe Regan.

Sunday, July 14, will be Family Day on Ballymahon Street with music from 2pm through to 6pm.