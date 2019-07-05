WATCH| Clíona Hagan brings day two of the summer festival to a close

Day two of the Longford Summer Festival has concluded, with some excellent performances to cap the night off.

First up was tribute act Spirit of Smokie, followed by country music queen Clíona Hagan.

Our man on the ground, Padraic O Brien, caught some of the action on day two, however, there are still SEVEN more free nights of entertainment.

Tomorrow night, Saturday July 6, kicks off with the Garth Brooks experience, before headliner act Ryan Sheridan takes to the stage.

On Sunday, Jake Carter will return for a third consecutive appearance at the fesitval, joined by Donegal's Goats Don't Shave.

Stay tuned to the Leader for further footage!