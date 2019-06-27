WATCH| Gloriously sunny day in Longford

With six counties having been issued with a warm weather advisory, Longford has been blessed with gloriously sunny weather this morning, June 27.

Met Éireann have forecast another dry and sunny for the county, with temperatures set to range from 22 to 25 degrees. The warm, humid weather will continue overnight with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

In Newtownforbes this morning, 11am, it is currently 19 degrees, with temperatures set to rise to as high as 22 degrees by mid-afternoon.

Currently in Longford town, temperatures are varying from 18-19 degrees and should also rise to as high as 22 degrees later this afternoon, June 27.

With this in mind, the ISPCA have issued some safety tips and tricks for pet owners to keep their animals save over the coming days.

ISPCA Public Relations Manager Carmel Murray said: “We all love the summer sunshine, but please plan in advance if you are bringing your pet anywhere with you in hot weather ensuring they won’t be left in a hot car for any length of time.

“Avoid walking your dog during intense heat, early morning or evening walks is always best when it’s cooler. If the pavement is too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their paws. Always have fresh cool water available and access to shade from the sun”.

