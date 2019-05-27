WATCH| Jimmy Jests thanks supporters as he 'tops' the polls

Edgeworthstown’s most lovable comedic rogue, Jimmy Jests, has issued a thank you to his supporters after the 2019 local elections.

Jimmy said he was humbled to ‘top the poll’ and because so many people came out to vote for him.

“I never realised there was so many gullible people in our country still, who would believe anything they hear just because a politician tells them."

Jimmy pledged to keep out of people’s way until the next elections in 2024.

“For the next five years you won’t have to listen to me because I won’t annoy you until 2024 when I will come knocking on your door again.

“Don’t worry, any of the promises made were all just promises, but I will not be in a position to fulfill any of those promises. But not to worry, as I will be on a good salary and i’ll be happy and you made that happen,” he added.

“In 2024 you will see me on your door.” he concluded.