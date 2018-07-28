WATCH: Sun breaks through the clouds in Longford as Japanese drumming takes over the Market Square

The weather certainly isn't stopping Cruthú Arts Festival from going ahead today with several outdoor events taking place around the town.

One such event was some Japanese drumming on the Market Square, which attracted a large crowd.

Upstairs in the Council Chambers, the Still Voices Film Festival screened a number of short films, offering the people of Longford to get a sneak peek into some of the films on offer in August.

Meanwhile, next to Specsavers on Ballymahon Street, local teenagers are still playing music and making art as part of Dr Finbar Platypus presents Adolescent Antics.

Keep your eyes peeled for more artistic events today and tomorrow around the town.