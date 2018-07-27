WATCH: Dr Finbar Platypus presents The Carnival of Adolescent Antics in Longford town
Young people get creative for Cruthú Arts Festival
The town came alive today as young people gathered in the centre of town to create art and music as part of the ongoing Cruthú Arts Festival, which kicked off last night.
Various youth groups came together today as part of Dr Finbar Platypus presents Adolescent Antics and spent the day doing spectacular street art, while listening to the bands from School of Rock perform on a stage to an audience sitting on furniture made from pallets.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on