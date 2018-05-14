Granard man's band, State Lights, shoots to national fame following sensational Late Late Show performance

There was an incredible response to State Lights after their performance on the Late Late Show last Friday night, with social media users taking to Twitter to post their praise for the band's latest single, 'Peace Will Come'.

And the few moments in the national spotlight were certainly well-deserved as the lads have worked hard to get to this point.

“We felt such pride in getting an opportunity such as this,” said the band's Longford member, Joe Regan, from Granard.

“To get to perform on national TV, on a legendary show like the Late Late, it was truly special and an experience we didn't take for granted.”

The band announced the good news on their Facebook page early last week, to alert fans to their upcoming gig on the popular Friday night show.

“Our management and PR contacted the Late Late Show team once we released our new single 'Peace Will Come',” Joe explained.

“The reaction was very positive and we were told there'd be a chance we could get on the show.

“We heard a couple of weeks ago that Ryan Turbidy really liked the song and we got the call early last week that we were on the show. We were over the moon!”

And, he added, while they were nervous in the lead-up to the big night, it was a really great experience.

“The whole day was very relaxing and the production team were all super nice and accomodating of us,” he said.

“The thought of performing on the Late Late Show is more nerve-wracking than actually being there and doing it, because you're just put at such ease by the whole crew.”

And they needn't have worried. Their spectacular and lively performance of 'Peace Will Come' impressed the crowd and those watching from home.

“Now that is talent and don’t kill me but it reminds me of the 80s; Duran Duran and Human League,” said Twitter user, Karen Mulhern (@swimmerdonegal).

Eithne Shorthall (@eithneshorthall) tweeted: “Watching #LateLateShow and this band are great. State Lights. Appealing to my The Cure soft spot.”

Another Twitter user, Frank Smith (@fsmithereens) also praised the band, tweeting: “Time travellers from Top of the Pops, circa 1985.”

And the lads are “totally delighted” with the response, according to Joe, who said that they've gained a lot of Twitter and Instagram followers, as well as plenty of new likes on Facebook.

“The reaction to our performance was really positive, which was awesome to see,” said Joe.

“I scrolled through Twitter after our performance and there were some really complimentary comparisions to artists we love such as The Smiths, The Cure and U2. We'll take that!”

For the past few weeks, State Lights have been on their 'Peace Will Come' tour, which Joe explains was a huge success for the four lads even before the Late Late Show.

“We're delighted with how our 'Peace Will Come' tour has gone the last six weeks,” he explained.

“We've been across Ireland, gigging in Longford, Limerick, Cork, Waterford, Galway and Dublin.

“The support and crowds we've had along the way have been fantastic and it's a real pleasure for us to be able to do this. It's absolutely what we want to do and we're in it for the long haul.”

And they're showing no signs of slowing down yet, with a new single on the horizon.

“We're releasing our next single at the end of this month; it's called 'Freedom',” said Joe.

“This summer, we have a couple of festivals lined up, with HYPE Fest here in Longford on May 19 and Groove Festival in Bray on July 7.

“We hope to add a couple more festivals and gigs to our schedule, but the priority is to keep writing, recording and releasing quality material throughout the year,” Joe concluded.