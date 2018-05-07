WATCH: Granard musician's band State Lights impresses Late Late Show viewers

Jessica Thompson

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Granard musician Joe Regan did the county proud on Friday night as he and his band, State Lights, were shot into the national spotlight following their performance on the Late Late Show.

The band performed their latest single, 'Peace Will Come', on the night and received huge positive response on social media as they picked up an even larger fanbase.

Joe spoke to the Longford Leader following the gig and said that he and his bandmates really enjoyed the experience. And, he added, being compared to some of the bands that have influenced them was a bonus.

State Lights are looking forward to releasing their next single, 'Freedom', at the end of the month.

To read more about State Lights' performance on Friday night, see this week's Longford Leader.