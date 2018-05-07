WATCH: Granard musician's band State Lights impresses Late Late Show viewers

Granard musician Joe Regan did the county proud on Friday night as he and his band, State Lights, were shot into the national spotlight following their performance on the Late Late Show.

The band performed their latest single, 'Peace Will Come', on the night and received huge positive response on social media as they picked up an even larger fanbase.

Now that is talent & don’t kill me but reminds of the 80’s Duran Duran & Human League #latelateshow — karen mulhern (@swimmerdonegal) May 4, 2018

Joe spoke to the Longford Leader following the gig and said that he and his bandmates really enjoyed the experience. And, he added, being compared to some of the bands that have influenced them was a bonus.

Watching #LateLateShow and this band are great. State Lights. Appealing to my The Cure soft spot. #LateLate May 4, 2018

State Lights are looking forward to releasing their next single, 'Freedom', at the end of the month.

Time travellers from Top of the Pops, circa 1985. #LateLate #LateLateShow — Frank Smith (@fsmithereens) May 4, 2018

