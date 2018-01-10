WATCH: Longford students examine safety of road crossings for elderly at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Longford students Beibhinn Mulcahy and Emma McGoey investigated the safety of elderly people using pedestrian crossings for the BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

The students from Méan Scoil Muire came up with the idea after going to bingo with their grandparents!

They found that elderly people do feel intimidated by impatient drivers while crossing the road and they would like a discreet way for the lights to stay green for longer as they cross the road.

Teacher Jean Glennon was on hand supporting the students.