Watch: Gowna's Kevin McGahern discusses 'No Party for Billy Burns' on Ireland AM

Kevin McGahern is the talk of the town at the moment, following the hugely successful, local film premiere of 'No Party for Billy Burns'. So it's no wonder Ireland AM were eager to get him on the show for a chat.

'No Party for Billy Burns' premiered on home soil in late December, with two separate screening selling out fast.

Since then, two more screenings were added in Cavan last week and these too sold out.

And now, due to huge popular demand, two further dates have been added in Cavan this week.

The film will be screened in the Odeon Cinema, Cavan, tomorrow (Thursday, January 11), and next week (Thursday, January 18) at 8pm .

Tickets are only available from Multisound Cavan (049) 436 1312.

With a world premiere at Galway Film Fleadh, an official selection at Cork Film Festival and amazing audience reactions at four sell-out Cavan screenings, don't miss this opportunity to see Independent Irish Feature film 'No Party for Billy Burns' filmed in Co. Cavan, written and Directed by Pádraig Conaty.

Billy (Kevin McGahern) a simple good-natured lad and would-be-cowboy, lost in the lonely fields of Cavan and his own imagination, leads a sheltered existence living with his difficult grandfather (Shane Connaughton).

He happily ambles along despite being mocked around the town for not being ‘half solid’.

An unfortunate chain of events triggers Billys loss of innocence, where the lines between reality and fantasy begin to blur.

