WATCH: ALONE, Declan O’Rourke and Bonfire team up for the launch of charity’s ‘Love is the Way' campaign

ALONE, the organisation which supports older people, have teamed up with Declan O’Rourke and Bonfire Dublin to release their ‘Love is the Way’ Advertisement campaign, calling on members of the public to consider donating to ALONE to help them continue their important work with the increased number of older people seeking their support.

ALONE work with all older people, including those who are lonely, isolated, frail or ill, homeless, living in poverty, or are facing other difficulties.

The advertisement, which features Declan O’Rourke’s track ‘Love is the Way’ seeks to remind people of ALONE’s work with older people over the last year through figures representing the services and supports they’ve provided while also encouraging members of the public to donate €4 by texting ‘ALONE’ to 50300. O’Rourke has provided the track free of charge in support of ALONE’s service and all production, photography and editing was donated too. Donations can also be made online at www.alone.ie

From the beginning of the pandemic in March to December 2020, ALONE have supported 14,863 older people, made 180,675 support calls and engages 2,645 volunteers to work with older people who are experiencing challenges in their lives. The organisation is asking members of the public to consider donating to ALONE so that they can continue their work with older people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The team at ALONE are hugely grateful to Declan O’Rourke and Bonfire for their support, and to all members of the public who have donated to help older people over the past year.

ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan stated “Over the past, year ALONE has seen a huge swell in older people who need our support. Our call now if for people of all ages is to stay in touch with your older family members and neighbours, to check in with them regularly and support them any way that you can in line with the current restrictions. Older people face a range of issues on a daily basis which have only been exacerbated by the current situation, we are asking members of the public to continue supporting their older neighbours, friends and relatives as much as possible until the threat of Covid-19 has passed.”

Moynihan continued, “Older people need our support now more than ever, so we are delighted to be working with Bonfire and Declan O’Rourke to produce this advertisement. The figures that display on the screen throughout the video clip are only a token of the work conducted by staff and volunteers in the last year and being every number is a real human being who has received support from ALONE.”

Declan O’Rourke, contributor to ALONE’s Love is the Way video, "As someone who knows (through family and friend's firsthand experience) the truly magnificent work ALONE do, I can say I’m extremely proud to be a part of this drive to raise awareness, and much needed funds to help their fantastic volunteers continue the amazing work they're doing – in these times, and indeed in any other.”

ALONE are encouraging all older people to get in touch via their National Support Line which is available seven days a week from 8am – 8pm on 0818 222 024. Further information can be found on www.alone.ie.