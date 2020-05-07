Longford people asked to take selfies with older people cocooning for #ThroughTheGlass fundraiser

Nine-year-old Molly Kate Geary has launched an online fundraiser, #ThroughTheGlass, to raise funds for four charities supporting older people, and is calling on Longford people to get involved.

Missing her cocooning grandparents, and following a drive-by visit when she put her hand up to the glass to touch her Grandad Jim, Molly Kate wanted to raise awareness of older people in the community who might be feeling lonely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She’s calling on people to take selfies “Through the Glass” with older people cocooning and to donate online. All funds raised will go to support Active Retirement Ireland, Age Action Ireland, Alone, and Friends of the Elderly Ireland.

Speaking about the initiative, Molly Kate said: “I really miss my Grandad Jim and Granny Tess, especially giving them hugs and going for walks. After I saw them through the glass, I thought about other older people in the community who might also be feeling lonely. I wanted to help, so I set up the #ThroughTheGlass fundraiser. I’m asking people in Longford to take selfies with older people cocooning through the glass, and to donate online, so that older people like my grandparents will feel less alone.”

Also commenting was Maureen Kavanagh, CEO of Active Retirement Ireland, who said: “Older people have sacrificed so much by cocooning and giving up their normal lives, and are feeling particularly isolated and lonely. This fundraiser by Molly Kate is a wonderful idea to show our older people that we appreciate their efforts and that they’re in our thoughts, and to allow us, and the other benefitting charities, to continue our work to support them through this difficult time.”

The initiative can be supported by donating online HERE

Molly Kate is in third class in Shanbally National School in County Cork, and love playing football, dancing and playing the violin. Molly Kate has shared a “thank you” video for people who have supported the campaign.

