One4All launches competition calling on people in Longford to submit their Christmas wishes!

'Tis the season to be jolly and this Christmas, One4All is giving the people of Longford another reason to be merry with the launch of its annual Christmas Wishes competition! Ireland's leading gift card company is pledging to spread an extra sprinkle of joy across this winter by granting three Christmas Wishes to three lucky winners.

One4All wants to make the festive season all the more magical and is calling on the Longford public to submit the wish that is top of their Christmas list, big or small, for the chance to win a wish come true. Whether it is reuniting with a long-distance loved one, making that special someone smile with an unforgettable yuletide surprise, or asking the love of your life to be yours forever, One4All want to hear from you!

Participants are invited to enter the competition from today, October 24th, through the One4All website - www.one4all.ie/ christmaswishes. Simply fill in the form to submit your wish, detailing exactly what you desire and wait for the magic to unfold.

Last year, One4All granted a variety of special wishes that spread warm and fuzzy feelings long into the new year! Santa's grotto came to the home of Wicklow local Rebecca Murphy and her son William who has ADHD and struggles in crowded places, Michelle Dowling and her hard-working mum, Tess, from Co. Limerick were treated to a glamorous makeover and weekend away for Tess' first time in 47 years, and festive cheer was brought to the residents of Mill Lane Nursing Home, Co. Kildare.

Commenting on the competition, Rachel Delaney, Group Marketing Manager at One4All said: "At One4All, our goal is to spread happiness, and that's exactly what we want to do this Christmas! Last year, we granted the wishes of some incredibly deserving people and seeing the smiles on their faces and joy we spread makes us truly excited to bring some more Christmas magic to people again. The competition is open to young and old and all wishes are welcome, so we are asking everyone to enter and hopefully we can make their Christmas wish come true!"