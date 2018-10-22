The Adventure continues with 'Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us' coming to Irish cinemas for a limited time this November

This November, the highly anticipated 'Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us' comes to the big screen, with screenings taking place on November 24th, December 1st plus additional screenings in select cinemas till December 3rd.

Based on the globally popular Pokemon brand, 'Pokemon the Movie:The Power of Us' tells a new story of Ash and Pikachu as they team up with diverse characters to face unique challenges and thrilling Pokemon battles in this heartwarming film that illustrates the value of teamwork.

The feature-length anime film has a unique art style, new characters, and some exciting and fun surprises for fans both new and old to the extremely popular franchise. Continuing from last year's 'Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You,' it follows young trainer Ash as he voyages with the adorable and fan favourite Pikachu as they continue with their Pokemon-capturing adventures. The new installment takes place in the seaside town of Frau City, where an annual festival celebrating the legendary Pokemon Lugia is held each year, as it saved the town from danger in the years prior. When the festival's livelihood is put at risk, Ash must team up with the others in Frau City as well as some extremely familiar faces to face off a procession of Pokemon imposing threat to Frau City. This is an unmissable and thrilling installment and a complete treat for the whole family.

Attendees at select screenings of 'Pokemon the Movie:The Power of Us' across the UK and Ireland will get to pick up a free sample pack of The Pokemon Trading Card Game, featuring three random trading cards.

To find your closest participating cinema showing 'Pokemon The Movie:The Power of Us' and to book your tickets visit www.fathomanimation.com

"Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You' was a huge success last year and we are delighted to be bringing the next installment to fans across the UK and Ireland from November," Joe Evea, MD CinEvents.

"We are thrilled to work with the Pokemon Company International to bring another exciting and new Pokemon adventure to cinemas nationwide this fall," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "These cinematic events provide an opportunity for fans to catch up with their favourite characters, and for a new audience of moviegoers to discover Pokemon."

"We're excited that fans will be able to immerse themselves in Ash and Pikachu's latest animated adventure from their neighbourhood movie theatres," said J.C Smith, Senior Director of Consumer Marketing at the Pokemon Company International. "Our continued partnership with Fathom Events allows us to deliver more quality entertainment experiences that delight the Pokemon community."