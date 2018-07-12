WATCH: Granard musician's band State Lights releases latest music video

Pop-rock band State Lights has released a music video for their newest single, 'Freedom', their "most upbeat song to date".

The band has been making a name for itself, having appeared on the Late Late Show with their catchy single 'Peace Will Come', and have now released a fun, colourful video to complement their equally colourful song, 'Freedom'.

“‘Freedom’ is a song we wrote about setting yourself free from oppressive and toxic relationships; to go forth and live the life you’ve always dreamed of living,” said the band's guitarist, Joe Regan, a native of Granard.

The music video sends this message aptly, featuring several different, diverse couples on the streets of Dublin.

The stellar video is available to watch on the band's Facebook page and YouTube channel, while the song is available on iTunes, Spotify and other online platforms.

If you like what you hear, you can catch State Lights live in the Longford Arms from 9.30pm on Thursday July 26 as part of the Cruthú Arts Festival.