WATCH: Rory's Stories nails the disappointment after National Ploughing Championships cancelled

Thousands of people travelled to the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday despite a Status Orange weather warning.

The organisers had said the site would open at 11am but by 12 noon, the event was cancelled for the day, turning thousands of people on their heels from Screggan.

People expressed anger and ultimately disappointment that they would miss out on a day of enjoyment at the Ploughing.

Rory's Stories took to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon with a video perfectly capturing the disappointment, especially for farmers who were 'finally getting a day off.'

Scroll back to the top of this article to watch the brilliant clip.

