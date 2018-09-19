WATCH: 'Farmer's Rave' - Mike Denver entertains packed Aldi tent at Ploughing 2018

Mike Denver was a big hit with attendees on Day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday.

The Galway man performed on a number of occasions at the packed Aldi stand on the site in Screggan, playing fan favourites like 'Galway Girl.'

Such was the popularity of the Aldi tent, the floor at the entrance broke and had to be fixed around lunchtime. The main entrance was closed for a time.

Clearly the craic in the Aldi stand, described by one passerby as 'a farmer's rave' was a huge draw as thousands converged to get a flavour of the entertainment and food on offer.

