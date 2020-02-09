WATCH | Junior minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran hits out at keyboard warriors and concedes he needs a miracle to save his seat

Junior minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran has all but conceded and needs a miracle in his bid to retain his Dáil seat in Longford / Westmeath. "Nobody died. It is only politics. I'll get to spend a lot more time with my family now."

Tallies show the Athlone-based TD lying in fifth place in the poll and he doesn't believe he'll get sufficient transfers to take him over the line.

He admitted the election was a tough battle and that the Sinn Féin surge was very noticeable in the last few days of the campaign.

Getting somewhat emotional, he hit out at social media trolls, particularly the keyboard warriors that targeted members of his family.

