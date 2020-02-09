WATCH| ‘Vital’ Longford returns a local TD

"It has certainly been interesting" - that was the opinion of former USI president and Longfordian Síona Cahill, when speaking to the Leader on tally results at the Longford/Westmeath count centre earlier today, Sunday February 09.

Síona says the big question of the constituency remains whether Longford will get a local TD.

She stated: "What we have seen here is a massive shakeup in this constituency.

"For Longford and Longford viewers, the question is going to be 'will we get our candidate'.

"People want a Longford candidate and I think we might get one here today."

Síona noted that she feels Joe Flaherty will claim the third seat in the constituency, after Sorca Clarke and Robert Troy. She also admitted her surprise at the performance of Sinn Féin's Sorca Clarke, who according to tallies, is going to top the poll in the constituency.

"I was surprised." she admitted.

"I wasn't sure how it was going to play out in Longford/Westmeath, but it has come to play as it has in all of the constituencies.

"I don't think anyone could have really seen it coming." She said of Sinn Féin's performance.

Another surprise in the constituency according to Ms Cahill, is the potential of Kevin 'Boxer' Moran losing his seat.

"The last seat is going to be the interesting one.

"Boxer's seat is in question and I don't think anyone could have seen that coming." she admitted.

Regardless of the overall outcome, Síona says it is 'vital' that Longford county has some local representation in the 33rd Dáíl.

"I think it's vital that Longford returns a TD.

"I think that has shown in the way people have voted. People have crossed party lines and all sorts in order to vote for Micheál Carrigy and Joe Flaherty in the Longford area.

"At the end of the day you still need a TD in the area, to really make sure Longford is on the map.

"I think Longford people have been very clear in that."