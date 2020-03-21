Video
WATCH | Midlands woman on coronavirus lockdown in France shows how Parisians appreciate their workers at the Covid-19 coalface
Midlands native Elma Peters is on coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown in Paris with millions of other people in France.
The former Portlaoise resident sent this amazing video back home to her Laois friends to show how French people are showing their appreciation to the health and essential services workers at the coronavirus frontline.
