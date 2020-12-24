WATCH | A stunning performance of O Holy Night / Hallelujah by Longford soprano Emer Barry and Affiniti

It has been a year like no other and it will be a Christmas like no other and this beautiful and this stunning performance of O Holy Night / Hallelujah by Longford soprano Emer Barry and Affiniti is something quite special.

Emer explains, "This video of O Holy Night / Hallelujah comes from our full Christmas Show 2020 from Powerscourt House which is now available to watch on YouTube.

"This version of O Holy Night is fused with Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah and features the FILMharmonic Orchestra Prague, The Palestrina Boys Choir and Carlow Choral Society - virtually!

"The full Christmas show is still available to watch over the festive season for the special price of €10. The ticket price helps us to continue creating quality content so if you enjoy what Affiniti has to offer, we would be so grateful for your support. Watch the full show by purchasing your ticket here: https://www.affinitimusic.com/shop-1

"We also have a tip jar: paypal.me/affinitimusic

"Link to Affiniti's mailing list! Subscribers receive a free download of one of the very first songs Affiniti ever recorded that is not available anywhere else! https://www.affinitimusic.com/mailing-list









