WATCH | Paul Hennessy and Eimear Reynolds perform a stunning version of 'O Holy Night' in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford
Watch Paul Hennessy and Eimear Reynolds as they perform their magnificent version of the classic Christmas song 'O Holy Night' recorded in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford.
Paul extended thanks to Fr Michael McGrath, Shane Crossan (video) and Paul Gurney (music) for all their help with this production.
"A huge thanks also to Longford Tourism for their support. Happy Christmas!"
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on