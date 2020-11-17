HAVE YOUR SAY: Should a ban on take away pints be introduced in the fight against Covid-19?
Videos of people congregating to drink on the streets are causing serious concern
Should take away alcoholic drinks be banned in the fight against Covid-19?
I think that all take away alcohol should be banned
I do not believe take away alcohol should be banned
I am undecided on the issue of take away alcohol
Despite us being four weeks into Level 5 restrictions, we are a long way from where we need to be in Covid-19 suppression.
After videos emerged of large crowds drinking on the streets over the weekend, the government is discussing banning take away alcohol.
Do you agree that 'take away pints' and other alcohol served on a take-out basis should be banned?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on