POLL: Would you take the first Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

One of the Covid-19 vaccines in development has been shown to be '90% effective' in preventing virus according to the manufacturers.

In an update today, Pfizer and BioNTech, announced positive efficacy results from it Phase 3, late-stage study of its potential Covid-19 vaccine.

The company says the vaccine candidate was found to be 'more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19' in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis.

The company said, "the results demonstrate that our mRNA-based vaccine can help prevent COVID-19 in the majority of people who receive it. This means we are one step closer to potentially providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global pandemic. This is a first but critical step as we continue our work to deliver a safe and effective vaccine."

The company says that it cannot apply for FDA Emergency Use Authorization based on these efficacy results alone as more data on safety is also needed. It adds that it is continuing to accumulate that safety data as part of our ongoing clinical study.

However it adds that it estimates that a median of two months of safety data following the second and final dose of the vaccine candidate, required by FDA’s guidance for potential Emergency Use Authorization, will be available by the third week of November.

So, would you take the first Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available?