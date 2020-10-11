POLL: Should Ireland legalise assisted suicide? Let us know how you feel in our Longford readers poll
The Dying With Dignity bill is a step closer to being law
I believe that people with terminal illness or catastrophic injuries should be allowed to choose when to die
I do not support assisted suicide in any circumstances
The emotive and complex issue of assisted suicide has long been debated in Ireland.
It has now moved a step closer to being permitted as the Dying With Dignity Bill progresses to the committee stage for detailed scrutiny.
Do you believe that assisted suicide should be allowed in Ireland?
