POLL: Should Ireland legalise assisted suicide? Let us know how you feel in our Longford readers poll

The Dying With Dignity bill is a step closer to being law

I believe that people with terminal illness  or catastrophic injuries should be allowed to choose when to die

I do not support assisted suicide in any circumstances

The emotive and complex issue of assisted suicide has long been debated in Ireland.

It has now moved a step closer to being permitted as the Dying With Dignity Bill progresses to the committee stage for detailed scrutiny. 

Do you believe that assisted suicide should be allowed in Ireland?