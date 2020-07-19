POLL: Should all pubs in Longford and around Ireland be allowed to open?

Have your say in our Longford Leader readers' poll

Siobhan McNamara

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

POLL: Should all pubs in Longford and around Ireland be allowed to open?

POLL: Should all pubs in Longford and around Ireland be allowed to open?

I believe all pubs should be allowed to re-open

Things should stay the way they are, with pubs serving food now open

I think that all pubs should close, even those that are already open

Have your say in our Longford Leader readers' poll.

We are asking should all pubs in Longford and around Ireland be allowed to open?

The poll closes on Tuesday, July 21 at 12 noon. 

Also read: Politicians 'divorced from reality' in rural Ireland - Longford publicans slam extension of Covid-19 pub shutdown