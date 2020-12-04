POLL: Longford people! Have you put your Christmas tree up yet?

With exactly three weeks left to go until Christmas Day, the annual debate about when to put your Christmas tree up has reared its head once again.

Christmas lights have begun to light up towns and villages across the country and the festive songs are becoming more frequent on the radio, signalling the Christmas countdown is well and truly underway.

Everyone's a bit different, some have traditions, others simply struggle to get into the Christmas spirit. However, December 8th is traditionally recognised as the most popular day to put the Christmas tree up.

But, in a year like no other, many people opted to get a headstart on the decorating and spread some Christmas cheer.

So, have you your Christmas tree up yet?

