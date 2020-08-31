HAVE YOUR SAY: With Longford children back in the classroom are you worried by schools reopening?

Our students are back in the classroom after almost six months - is this the right move?

I believe it is the right move and I am totally happy to send my child/teenager to school

I am feeling somewhat nervous but I think reopening the schools is the right thing to do

I will send my child to school but I do not think it is right for schools to reopen

I do not believe that schools should be open and I will be keeping my child at home

My child has a particular condition that means they cannot safely return to school

Whether children are starting school for the first time or returning after five-and-a-half months since lockdown began, the start of this school year will see more nervous parents than ever before.

How do you feel about schools reopening?