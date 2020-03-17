POLL | Should University and State Examinations be cancelled due to coronavirus?

Schools are closed and everything is being cancelled across the country as the coronavirus takes hold. And, with a daily increase in cases of 30% predicted this week and 15,000 cases expected by the end of the month, can we expect things to be back to normal in time for summer exams?

Seanad Éireann candidate Peter Finnegan made calls for the Minister for Education & Skills to provide certainty to Junior, Leaving Certificate and university students regarding upcoming exams, but what do you think?