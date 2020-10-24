HAVE YOUR SAY: Should inter-county GAA games and other elite sports go ahead in Level 5?

Take part in our readers poll and let us know what you think

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

HAVE YOUR SAY: Should inter-county GAA games and other elite sports go ahead in Level 5?

HAVE YOUR SAY: Should inter-county GAA games and other elite sports go ahead in Level 5?

I believe all elite sports events should continue under current conditions

I don't think any sports events should take place during Level 5 restrictions

I think they can go ahead but with stricter team bubbles and quarantines