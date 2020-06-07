VOTE | It's time to crown the best pub in Longford!

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

VOTE | It's time to crown the best pub in Longford!

VOTE | It's time to crown the best pub in Longford!

Dillons, Ballinamuck

Andy Byrnes, Longford town

Tally Ho, Longford town

Leaveys, Foigha

Skellys, Ballymahon

The Mill Bar, Drumlish

Ronnie Nallys, Ballymahon

The Castle Inn, Newtownforbes 

Glenview Bar, Aughnacliffe

Conefrey's, Edgeworthstown

The Sportsman Inn, Edgeworthstown

The Richmond Inn, Clondra

Murphy's Crossroads Inn, Lisyran

98 Bar, Ballinamuck

JV Donohoe, Granard

Doyle's Bar, Longford town

Milo's, Longford town

Magan's, Killashee

Cassidy's Olde Village Inn, Drumlish

Casey's, Newtownforbes

Creegans, Bunlahy

Kiernan's Bar, Ballymahon

Edward J Valentine's, Longford town

Kearney's Bar, Curraghmore

Roy's Bar, Longford town

Quinn's Bar, Drumlish

Adie's Bar, Lanesboro

Clarke's Bar, Longford town

Slowey's Bar, Legan 

Lyons Bar, Longford town

Goldsmith Inn, Edgeworthstown

Murtagh's Bar, Aughnacliffe

Fays Bar, Granard

McKeons Bar, Longford town

Olde Forge Bar, Killoe 

The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule

Murphs Bar, Longford

Yacht Bar, Lanesboro

As we slowly move out of the Covid-19 lockdown, we are using the time to remember our county's businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.

We are starting with the pubs because let's face it - we all miss a little tipple in our local. 

A number of weeks ago, via the Longford Leader Facebook page, we asked you to nominate your favourite pub and based on your comments and nominations we've come up with this poll.

We will run similar polls covering various sectors of our economy and localities in the coming weeks, including restaurants and tourist attractions.

Remember to keep your business local where you can and above all, GET VOTING!

This poll will close next Sunday, June 14 at 12 midnight. 