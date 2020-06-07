VOTE | It's time to crown the best pub in Longford!
Dillons, Ballinamuck
Andy Byrnes, Longford town
Tally Ho, Longford town
Leaveys, Foigha
Skellys, Ballymahon
The Mill Bar, Drumlish
Ronnie Nallys, Ballymahon
The Castle Inn, Newtownforbes
Glenview Bar, Aughnacliffe
Conefrey's, Edgeworthstown
The Sportsman Inn, Edgeworthstown
The Richmond Inn, Clondra
Murphy's Crossroads Inn, Lisyran
98 Bar, Ballinamuck
JV Donohoe, Granard
Doyle's Bar, Longford town
Milo's, Longford town
Magan's, Killashee
Cassidy's Olde Village Inn, Drumlish
Casey's, Newtownforbes
Creegans, Bunlahy
Kiernan's Bar, Ballymahon
Edward J Valentine's, Longford town
Kearney's Bar, Curraghmore
Roy's Bar, Longford town
Quinn's Bar, Drumlish
Adie's Bar, Lanesboro
Clarke's Bar, Longford town
Slowey's Bar, Legan
Lyons Bar, Longford town
Goldsmith Inn, Edgeworthstown
Murtagh's Bar, Aughnacliffe
Fays Bar, Granard
McKeons Bar, Longford town
Olde Forge Bar, Killoe
The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule
Murphs Bar, Longford
Yacht Bar, Lanesboro
As we slowly move out of the Covid-19 lockdown, we are using the time to remember our county's businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.
We are starting with the pubs because let's face it - we all miss a little tipple in our local.
A number of weeks ago, via the Longford Leader Facebook page, we asked you to nominate your favourite pub and based on your comments and nominations we've come up with this poll.
We will run similar polls covering various sectors of our economy and localities in the coming weeks, including restaurants and tourist attractions.
Remember to keep your business local where you can and above all, GET VOTING!
This poll will close next Sunday, June 14 at 12 midnight.
