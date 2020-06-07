VOTE | It's time to crown the best pub in Longford!

As we slowly move out of the Covid-19 lockdown, we are using the time to remember our county's businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.

We are starting with the pubs because let's face it - we all miss a little tipple in our local.

A number of weeks ago, via the Longford Leader Facebook page, we asked you to nominate your favourite pub and based on your comments and nominations we've come up with this poll.

We will run similar polls covering various sectors of our economy and localities in the coming weeks, including restaurants and tourist attractions.

Remember to keep your business local where you can and above all, GET VOTING!

This poll will close next Sunday, June 14 at 12 midnight.