Newtownforbes Cardiac first responders group to call time on journey

The team behind the Newtownforbes Cardiac First responders group have revealed their ‘disappointment’ that they are to end their journey.

The move comes due to a lack of support in the locality.

They posted; “We can't understand why people don't want to get involved.

“Maybe some time in the future we may kindle the spark again.”

The committee will be checking all defibrillators to make sure they are in working order in case of an emergency.

