Ballymahon vocational school to host an open day for 5th & 6th class students

Parents/guardians of all 5th and 6th Class pupils are invited to visit Ballymahon Vocational School for our Open Day on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10.30am until1.30pm.

All prospective students intending to enrol for September 2020 are invited to attend, accompanied by parents/guardians. Take the opportunity to view our bright and modern school and hear about the wide range of subjects on offer,while getting to meet plenty of new friends and classmates.

Ballymahon Vocational School: where the individual matters!

