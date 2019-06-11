Brave Giant: Hymns for the Working Man

The big news in Longford at the end of last year was that hugely popular local band Brave Giant would be releasing a debut album.

In anticipation of that debut album, which is due to be released in the coming months, the lads have put all their old songs in to one handy collection.

“Hymns For the Working Man is a culmination of our works and creations up to now, and symbolizes the birth and beginning of the band,” said the band on their official Facebook page.

The collection is available to buy only in Denniston's in Longford, but will also be available at upcoming gigs over the summer. A release date for the album will be announced soon.

