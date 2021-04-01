Longford music fans can ‘Reach Out’ and support Childline with biggest ever gathering of Irish country stars

Country music fans in Longford can enjoy a feast of music this Easter Sunday night when musicians including Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter, Margo, Una Healy, Declan Nerney and others join the biggest ever gathering of Irish country music stars and reach out to help raise vital funds for the ISPCC’s Childline Listening Service.

Excitement is mounting ahead of the ‘Reach Out’ concert, which is set to bring the magic of the Irish country music scene into the homes of fans in Longford and across Ireland. The production will be the showpiece event of the uplifting ‘Reach Out’ movement founded by country music star Trudi Lalor and Billy Morrissey to connect the stars of Irish country music with their fans following a year of missing out on in-person concerts through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stars are calling on fans in Longford to help them support Childline and ensure that every child and young person in Ireland can always reach out to the service. Children and young people’s lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic, with Childline receiving up to 800 online contacts, calls and texts every day from those who seek a listening ear. Contacting Childline can make a lasting difference in the life of a child or young person.

The livestream concert will begin at 8pm on Easter Sunday night, April 4, and be accessed online at: www.reachout2021.com. Audience members will have the chance throughout the night to support Childline and make a vital difference in the lives of children and young people in Longford and across Ireland. All donations raised will go directly towards making sure the listening service is always available 24 hours a day, every day.