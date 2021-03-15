Home Advantage: RTÉ's new family quiz show wants you to participate with €5k up for grabs

RTÉ has announced a brand-new family TV quiz show called Home Advantage and wants you to participate!

Presented by Jennifer Zamparelli, this fun and entertaining general knowledge quiz series is looking for Irish families to compete to win a cash prize.

You don't need to be a hard-core quizzer, if everyone in the family knows a little, it might be enough to win a lot - because there’s a top prize of €5,000 up for grabs!

But there’s a twist - only one player will be present in the TV studio, while their participating family remain at home - beamed in on a giant screen and called upon at key moments to offer their wisdom.

“I’m thrilled to present this new family quiz show Home Advantage. I’ve been working with the team and I think it’ll be great fun,” said presenter Jennifer Zamparelli.

“So, if you and your family would like to have a bit of craic and also be in with a chance to win some cash, we’d love to hear from you.”

Over a series of three frantic brain-teasing rounds, only one team can qualify for the final round and a shot at the jackpot.

Will families always agree on the right answer or must they divide to conquer? Can one family make their Home Advantage pay?

Home Advantage is produced by Loosehorse for RTÉ. For more details on how to participate check out loosehorse.submit.com