WHAT'S ON: Stellar line-up revealed for TG4 musical celebration concert

Ceol ó Kylemore: Ceiliúradh na mBan will air on TG4 on January 31 at 9.30pm, providing the perfect musical celebration of the beginning of Spring and the brighter days ahead.

This hour-long programme was recorded at the end of 2020 and features some of the best female traditional musicians and singers.

Moya Brennan of Clannad will be joined by many of TG4's acclaimed Gradam Ceoil award winners including Mary Bergin on whistle, Laoise Kelly on harp, Josephine Marsh on accordion and Sharon Howley on cello, along with singers Cathy Jordan, Pauline Scanlon with Nicola Joyce and Noriana Kennedy of The Whileaways.

Up-and-coming star Sibéal - the voice behind the pivotal performance piece Mise Éire which was the centrepiece of the 1916 Rising commemoration in 2016 - will also feature. Caitlin Nic Gabhann on concertina completes the all-female line-up.

Set as it is against the rugged backdrop of Connemara, Kylemore Abbey is the ideal location to celebrate the eve of St Brigid's Day, the Goddess and Saint. This 19th century castle was once a grand family home before it became a refuge to a small order or nuns fleeing the ravages of war in Europe. It continues to be home to a community of Benedictine nuns, a haven and centre of learning which nurtures many facets of Irish cultural life.

Presented by traditional singer and harper Síle Denvir, Ceol ó Kylemore – A Celebration of Women in Irish Music will include a specially commissioned composition from Josephine Marsh on accordion with Liz and Yvonne Kane on fiddles and an ensemble finale featuring the full stellar cast.