Daniel O'Donnell to host new chat and entertainment show on TG4

‘Daniel sa Bhaile’ brings the nation into the Donegal home of one of our national treasures, Daniel O’Donnell, and is the perfect respite for the time we find ourselves in now.

International singing star, Daniel O'Donnell, will be catching up with fans and friends online as he hosts his new chat & entertainment show.

Each week Daniel will be joined online by a variety of guests as he chats to them about everything; from how they are coping in lockdown, to the new activities & hobbies they have taken up over the last few weeks.

In episode one Daniel will chat with Moya Brennan as they discuss Clannad’s farewell tour and their cancelled plans.

Majella will be popping in to the show each week and for the first episode she will join Daniel as they get their hips moving in an online Hula Hooping class.

Daniel will also talk to an Irish couple who have had to postpone their wedding and he will meet up virtually with his old friend Gloria Hunniford.

For episode two Daniel will chat with Derek Ryan and Philomena Begley as they discuss their new single “It Won’t Rain Forever”.

Majella joins Daniel as they decide to take part in an online Zumba workout. Daniel will also be learning mindfulness through chocolate and he will be joined online by a special guest.

Join Daniel each Sunday evening on TG4 as he presents his brand-new show full of chat & craic from his home during lockdown. Sundays at 6.40pm from Sunday, June 7 on TG4.