Roy Keane urges support for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind's digital fundraiser on Friday, May 8

Roy Keane has helped to launch Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind's one day national fundraising campaign Guide Dog Day which takes place on Friday, May 8.

This year's fundraising efforts have been taken online and to the airwaves with the charity urging the public on its social media platforms to donate what they can to lessen the impact of Covid-19 on its services.

Ways to donate

Guidedogs.ie details the seven ways to donate including: Text WOOF to 50300 to donate €4* (Text cost €4. Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind will receive a minimum of €3.60), donate online, set up an online fundraiser, donate by credit card (1850 506 300), post a cheque, by electronic transfer or using in-store Chip & Pin or collection boxes.

Covid-19 impact