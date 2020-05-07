Roy Keane urges support for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind's digital fundraiser on Friday, May 8
Roy Keane with Guide Dog Yazz and Assistance Dog Quelda
Roy Keane has helped to launch Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind's one day national fundraising campaign Guide Dog Day which takes place on Friday, May 8.
This year's fundraising efforts have been taken online and to the airwaves with the charity urging the public on its social media platforms to donate what they can to lessen the impact of Covid-19 on its services.
Ways to donate
Guidedogs.ie details the seven ways to donate including: Text WOOF to 50300 to donate €4* (Text cost €4. Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind will receive a minimum of €3.60), donate online, set up an online fundraiser, donate by credit card (1850 506 300), post a cheque, by electronic transfer or using in-store Chip & Pin or collection boxes.
Covid-19 impact
- The Covid-19 crisis has had a significant impact on the organisation.
- All community fundraising cancelled since March and now on into the summer months against a background where it costs €5 million per annum to run the charity and €53,000 to train one Guide Dog.
- 35 Guide Dog Clients currently awaiting services.
- 45 dogs currently in training who need to complete their training and begin the matching process.
- 111 puppies currently being puppy raised who need to continue their formal training.
- High demand to open the 2020 Assistance Dog Programme which is planned for once social distancing restrictions are reduced. 200 applications in 4 minutes when the waiting list was opened in 2019.
- 100 dogs in total to be born or purchased during the remainder of 2020 for the growth of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Breeding Programme to continue. This year’s births will be the dogs raised and trained in 2020, 2021 and into 2022.
