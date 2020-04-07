Calling musicians and singers! Longford School of Rock seeks entries from local stars for eggstra special competition

The closing date is looming for an eggciting competition for musicians and singers organised by Longford School of Rock.

The local music school is seeking entries for its Music Performance Competition and according to organiser Shane Crossan "Anything goes." All music genres are accepted and entrants are invited to play an instrument, sing solo, sing with backing tracks, whatever they want.

"We want to see you performing at your best.... record it on your phone and throw it up," Shane says. Entries should be submitted on the Longford School of Rock Facebook page and the prizes are some amazing Torc Easter Eggs, the stuff of legend in Longford in their own right.

There are three categories in the competition - Junior (Primary School); Senior (Secondary School) and Adult ("from 18 to 108") and each category winner will get to tuck into a glorious Torc Easter Egg for the weekend that's in it.

The deadline is midngiht on Friday April 10 and winners will be announced on Saturday.

Longford School of Rock had planned to hold a series of events last weekend but their plans were postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis. However this competition is designed to give local stars a platform to perform.

Entries must be posted on the Longford School of Rock Facebook page. Click here.