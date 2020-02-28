Longford band State Lights to headline Button Factory

Up and coming band State Lights released their most recent single earlier this month and, just days later, Hot Press Magazine premiered the video, referring to the lead track as “an irresistibly catchy slice of pop-rock”.

The Dublin based four piece is now gearing up for its next headline show at Dublin’s Button Factory on Saturday, April 25.

The Double-A single, the band’s first of 2020 comes on the back of the band’s sold out Whelan’s show last October, and the four piece’s debut London headline in November.

Let You Go is written by Shobsy, Joe, Noel and Paul (State Lights) while Tinseltown In Rain , is one of the band’s favourite songs and an inspired choice for this double A-side.

The sublime Blue Nile , Glasgow three-piece of Paul Buchanon, Robert Bell and Paul (PJ) Moore originally recorded this charming beauty of syth, electronic pop for its 1984 album A Walk Across The Rooftops.

Tinseltown In Rain also sits high on the sound track to some of our childhoods! Shobsy and the boys have taken the task to hand and quite frankly the outcome is exactly what we have come to expect from State Lights - fabulous.

Tickets to the band’s button factor gig are available via ticketmaster.ie.