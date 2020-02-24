Colmcille Frolics Galore set for this weekend

This year Bernard O'Reilly chairperson of Colmcille Frolics Galore rounded up local talent in the area to put together a show for everyone to enjoy after having a rest for the last couple of years.

In the past, Colmcille Frolics have donated their funds to many projects in the parish including the Community Centre, which so many people use for various activities.

Over the past number of months sketches, music, song and dance have been put together to create a show which goes on stage on February 28 and 29 in Colmcille Community Centre.

You are all invited to come along and enjoy the show and show appreciation for all of the participants involved who have given their time so generously in preparing for the show, all local talent.

We guarantee you will get a good laugh and enjoy the spirit of the young and not so young taking part.

There is an abundance of talent in the parish and all are welcome to join this group at any stage. There will be a raffle on the night for some wonderful prizes.