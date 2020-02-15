Search on to find potential Miss Ireland in Longford

Applications are now open for Miss Longford 2020 which will take place in April with full details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Entries are open to females aged 18 to 27 years of age who are either originally from or based within the Longford area. The new Miss Longford will represent the county in the annual Miss Ireland final which will take place this summer and possibly go on to represent Ireland on the World stage at Miss World.

Brendan Marc Scully, Miss Ireland owner & Creative Director said: “Every year we are more excited than the last as the event becomes bigger and bigger. This year is the 73rd year for Miss Ireland and following on from last year’s successful event which was entitled ‘Travel,’ we look forward to creating an exciting brand new themed show which will feature all finalists, a celebrity judging panel and entertainment.

"We will be announcing this year’s theme at our launch event in May. We are currently looking for applications for those wishing to represent Longford in this year’s event."

Entries are now being accepted and anyone wishing to apply, simply click the apply tab on www.miss-ireland.ie or email info@miss-ireland.ie.

Successful candidates will move forward to interview stage and then to the final of Miss Longford 2020. The current Miss Ireland titleholder is 19-year-old Chelsea Farrell from Ardee, Co Louth.

