Guests revealed for Friday's RTÉ Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy

The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ with Ryan Tubridy.

The Late Late Show this Friday, January 24, will pay tribute to the incredible patients, families and staff at CHI at Crumlin in Dublin, where tens of thousands of children from all over Ireland are treated every year as emergency, inpatient and outpatient attendees.

Sophie Barnes Aabo from November's Late Late Toy Show, who brought the nation to tears speaking about her brother Cian, who is receiving treatment the children's hospital, will be joining Ryan to discuss how Cian is doing.

Munster rugby player Billy Holland and his wife Lanlih will also be on the show to speak about the tireless work of Crumlin's medical teams when it came to treating to their baby daughter Emmeline at the hospital.

Global superstar and former singer with One Direction, Niall Horan is back home in Ireland, and will be performing his hit single Nice To Meet Ya.

Actress Siobhán McSweeney, who plays consistently cynical nun Sister Michael in Derry Girls, will be joining Ryan in studio to discuss her starring role in one of the most popular comedy series to hit television screens in recent years.

Sarah Corbett Lynch and her aunt Tracey Corbett Lynch will also be in studio to talk about the tragic loss of Sarah's father and Tracey's brother, Jason, and how, at just 13 years old, Sarah has penned her first book aimed at helping young people coping with grief.

Plus, singer Aoife Scott will give a special musical performance of Dublin Suanter.

All of this, and more, on The Late Late Show, this Friday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.