Ardagh heritage and creativity centre to host St Brigid's cross making workshop

The Ardagh Heritage and Creativity Centre have announced details of their annual St Brigid’s Cross making workshop.

This year’s instalment will take place on Sunday, January 26, running from 12-2pm. The event comes at a cost of €5 per person, with tea and coffee included.

There will also be some stories told about St Brigid and her connections to Ardagh, not to mention the traditions of the past.

