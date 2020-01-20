Operation Transformation Walk at four Longford venues

Longford Sports Partnership are pleased to announce that we will be holding four Longford Walks around the county on Saturday, January 18 at 11am.

This will be in line with the Nationwide Operation Transformation Walk. Warm up will begin from 10.45am with light refreshments afterwards.

The walk will leave from Market Square, Longford Town with warm up and lead off by Brendan Doyle down the canal.

The Edgeworthstown walk will leave from the Sports Hub, St Mary's Community Campus Ltd, Edgeworthstown, warm up and lead off by Laura Doyle.

The Ballymahon walk will leave from the Ballymahon Library, with warm up and lead off by Donal Mulligan down the canal.

Our final walk will leave from Legan Sarsfield GAA grounds, Legan Liam Tierney, Carmel Nulty and Danny O'Brien around their newly renovated fully lit walking track.

Everyone is welcome. The routes will be 5km.

The Operation Transformation Series on RTE1 kicked off last week with some very sad but also some very inspiration stories and for us this programming is all about communities coming together to support each other in becoming active.

We might even be featured on the show, so let’s show the rest of the country just how active we are here in Longford.

We would appreciate it if you could spread the word or share our post from our social medias, if you get a chance.

For more information contact sports@longfordcoco.ie or call 043 33 43493.